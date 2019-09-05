NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are the best branded sources in the nation on compensation for a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma and we want to make it clear that we are incredibly passionate about Navy Veterans receiving the very best possible financial compensation if they have this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure-as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

"One thing that makes us unique is that we offer a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in the nation on-the-spot direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma and asbestos exposure law firms and they consistently get the best possible financial compensation settlements for the Navy Veteran clients who have mesothelioma nationwide.

"Sometimes financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma can exceed a million dollars as we'd like to explain at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate also wants to emphasize, "If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a local car accident lawyer or a mesothelioma middleman marketing law firm the Veteran and their family could get shortchanged on compensation, overcharged on legal fees or both. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any state or their family retains the services of a lawyer to assist with a financial compensation claim we'd like you to call us at 800-714-0303 so we can introduce you to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate believes most Navy Veterans with mesothelioma would have been assigned to a navy ship or submarine that was based in one of the following locations;

Norfolk, Virginia

San Diego, California

Honolulu, Hawaii

Groton / New London, Connecticut

/ Bangor, Washington

Kings Bay, Georgia

Providence, Rhode Island

Mayport, Florida

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate's number one goal is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma receives the very best possible financial compensation results and they are also offering to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma list how and where they were exposed to asbestos. This information is incredibly vital as the group would like to discuss at 800-714-0303 because it is this information that becomes the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim. https://USNavyMesothelioma.com

For specific information about US Navy warships and submarines please review their website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For a listing of all VA Medical Centers in each state please review the VA's website: https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/allstate.asp.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

