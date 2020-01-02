US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Offers a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst if the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste to Ensure Better Compensation - An Upgrade over a "Free" Book About Mesothelioma

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "A US Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and their family deserve immediate answers to their questions. We provide a unique service that includes immediate access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to answer these questions-especially regarding compensation. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family would like direct answers to their questions from some of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303.

"The amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste produce some of the nation's top compensation results for US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma. We are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can provide you with immediate access to attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. A 'free' book, kit or package about mesothelioma is frequently a law firm's clever way of getting your contact information. Attorney Erik Karst wants to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also offering to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to organize the questions about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. They call this free service the 'list' and it is this specific information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

Additionally, the Advocate will help a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma explore the possibilities of VA benefits to make certain nothing has been overlooked. "We want to do everything possible to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma gets the best possible compensation settlement results that might exceed a million dollars as well as any possible VA benefit. A Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any state or their family members can call us anytime at 800-714-0303." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For a listing of all VA Medical Centers in each state please review the VA's website: https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/allstate.asp.

For current information about the US Navy fleet of combat ships please review their website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyard located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii or Georgia. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

