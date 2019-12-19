US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Offers Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Make Certain a Navy Veteran or Shipyard Workers with Mesothelioma in Any State Receives a Much Better Compensation Result

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran or a shipyard worker with mesothelioma with their financial compensation and we are urging a person like this or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to these remarkable lawyers. The last thing we want to see happen to a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker with mesothelioma is for them to get shortchanged on financial compensation because they hired a local car accident attorney.

"The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans, shipyard workers or people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer nationwide and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now offering a free service they call the list. The list establishes where, when and how a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker could have been exposed to asbestos. This vital information becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as the Advocate would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. The reason mesothelioma compensation claims for Navy Veterans and or shipyard workers frequently exceeds a million dollars is because both Navy Veterans and shipyard workers with this rare cancer probably had extreme exposure to asbestos. Frequently shipyard workers and Navy Veterans worked side by side repairing a navy ship or submarine. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

US Navy Shipyards where asbestos use was widespread in the 1950's, 1960's, and 1970's and in some instances for a portion of 1980's include:

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard Norfolk, Virginia

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Bremerton, Washington

Bangor, Maine

Hunters Point, California

Long Beach Naval Shipyard, California

Groton, Connecticut

Todd Shipyard Seattle

Philadelphia Naval Shipyard

The Brooklyn Naval Shipyard, New York

Boston Navy Yard Boston, Massachusetts

The Charleston Naval Shipyard Charleston, South Carolina

For a list of current and past US Navy Shipyards please refer to the ShipbuildingHistory.com website on this topic: http://www.shipbuildinghistory.com/shipyards/public.htm

For a Department of Labor website regarding shipyard workers please review their website on this topic: https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/etools/shipyard/standard/index se.html.

For a listing of all types of current and past US Navy warships please review the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

