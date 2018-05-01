US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urge Navy Veterans with Mesothelioma to Call for Instant Access to The Nation's Top Lawyers for a Compensation Settlement and Disability Payments

NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging Navy Veterans who have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma to not get stuck at the back of the financial compensation line because they hired unqualified or inexperienced lawyer(s) to assist with their bulk payment compensation claim or their VA disability payment.

Asbestos Warning Sign

"If you are a Navy Veteran and you have this asbestos-exposure form of cancer or you are their family, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can make certain you have the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys working to make certain you receive the very best possible financial compensation results. We are advocates for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma - not a law firm and our free service is exclusively designed for US Navy Veterans and their families." http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate believes that aside from shipboard exposure to asbestos many Navy Veterans had extreme exposure to asbestos while their ship or submarine was undergoing repairs or a retrofit and a Navy Shipyard. These shipyards include the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia, the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine, the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Washington, the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii and the submarine base in New London, Connecticut.

A Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could see their potential financial compensation double if their exposure to asbestos included being stuck on the ship/boat during a shipyard repair. Typically, a US Navy Veteran's mesothelioma compensation potential starts at about half a million dollars and goes up from there - based on how extreme their asbestos exposure was, as the group would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is offering some vital tips for US Navy Veterans with confirmed mesothelioma when it comes to their financial compensation:

"If the lawyer you are talking with cannot produce proof they were the responsible party in obtaining a million-dollar plus mesothelioma compensation settlement for a Navy Veteran, please call us at 800-714-0303 and we guarantee you will talk to one of the nation's top mesothelioma lawyers for US Navy Veterans, who have references.

"The biggest mistake we see families of Navy Veterans make is not having a biopsy performed after they are told by a doctor mesothelioma is a possibility. Without medical proof that confirms a mesothelioma diagnosis, compensation for this rare cancer is nearly impossible.

"In addition to making certain Navy Veterans with mesothelioma have immediate access to some of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys for their compensation, the attorneys we suggest can also assist the Veteran receive their VA disability payment." http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could live in any state from New York to California, Alaska to Florida.

For specific information about US Navy warships please review their website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For a listing of all VA Medical Centers in each state please review the VA's website: https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/allstate.asp.

For more information, US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and their families are urged to contact the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Center anytime at 800-714-0303 or they are welcome to contact the group via their website. "Please do not shortchange yourself if you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma." http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

194256@email4pr.com

800-714-0303

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-navy-veterans-mesothelioma-advocate-now-urge-navy-veterans-with-mesothelioma-to-call-for-instant-access-to-the-nations-top-lawyers-for-a-compensation-settlement-and-disability-payments-300639577.html

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate