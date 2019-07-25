US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges a Family Whose Navy Veteran Husband/Dad Has Mesothelioma to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Discuss a Hassle-Free Compensation Process

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We know for a fact many US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma never pursue a mesothelioma compensation claim because they think a mesothelioma compensation claim will involve suing the US Navy. As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303-a mesothelioma compensation claim involves a claim or series of claims against companies that provided products or material that contained asbestos for navy ships or submarines. When we talk to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma we typically ask-how were you exposed to asbestos on a ship, submarine or while serving in the navy?

US Navy Veteran-Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

"We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in the nation and these remarkable lawyers go to a person like this to develop a mesothelioma compensation claim. Many other law firms send out a secretary or a paralegal they do not send out an attorney, The law firm of Karst von Oiste will always send an attorney who knows what they are doing-and they will visit a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any state-for a no obligation visit to discuss financial compensation. If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for on the spot access to the remarkable lawyers at Karst von Oiste." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate is urging the wife, adult son, or adult daughter of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 if their husband or dad thinks a mesothelioma compensation claim involves suing the navy-it does not. They would also like to explain that the lawyers they suggest at Karst von Oiste are experienced, skilled and they are very caring. This law firm's bottom line is they want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to receive the very best financial compensation settlement that could frequently exceed a million dollars. http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, Texas, New York, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, Arizona, Wisconsin, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

For more information about specific types of US Navy ships please visit their website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

