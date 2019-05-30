US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges a Family Whose Navy Veteran Husband/Dad Just Died from Confirmed Mesothelioma Before a Lawyer Could Be Hired to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Better Compensation Settlement

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a wife or the adult son/daughter of a US Navy Veteran who recently died from confirmed mesothelioma before they had a chance to hire a lawyer to call them as soon as possible at 800-714-0303. The group would like to introduce a family in this extremely difficult situation to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

The time to obtain financial compensation can come and go if a family does not hire a qualified law firm. The law firm of Karst von Oiste has been assisting Navy Veteran families in this very difficult situation nationwide for a generation and these lawyers produce the best possible financial compensation for a family in this situation. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If your loved one recently died from confirmed mesothelioma and you did not have the chance to retain the services of one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys/law firms, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can put you in direct contact with attorney Erik Karst and or his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

"When it comes to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma, our number one goal is seeing to it that the Veteran for their family receive the very best possible financial compensation results. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste share our passion as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://usnavymesothelioma.com/

Vital tips for the families of a Veteran who has recently died from mesothelioma before attorneys could be contacted to start the compensation process from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate:

"Does the family of the US Navy Veteran that recently passed away from mesothelioma know what type work he did on a navy ship or submarine? Did their work have anything to do with the engine room or propulsion center?

"Did your husband/dad ever mention if he was ever required to stay on board his ship during repairs or a retrofit at a navy shipyard?

"Did your husband/dad ever mention the names of shipmates that he served with or that he had contact with after the navy?

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he recently died from confirmed mesothelioma please call us for direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his amazing colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste . We know for certain the law firm of Karst von Oiste will put in a maximum effort to get a family in this situation the best possible financial compensation results."www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, Texas, New York, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, Arizona, Wisconsin, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, or Alaska. https://www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

For more information about specific types of US Navy ships please visit their website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

213867@email4pr.com

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

Related Links

https://usnavymesothelioma.com

