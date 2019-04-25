US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the Nation to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst and his Colleagues Karst von Oiste-For A Much Better Compensation Settlement Outcome

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a US Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed plural or peritoneal mesothelioma or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to the attorneys at the law firm at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to begin the compensation process. At the same time the Advocate would like to work with the Veteran's family to ensure they have access to the best resources-including treatment options. http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are passionate advocates for US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma not a law firm. Our number one goal for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is that they receive the best possible financial compensation settlement results. The reason we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is because we know they will take the time needed to ensure their Navy Veteran client receives the best possible financial compensation results.

"Navy Veterans with mesothelioma deserve the best possible financial compensation and the lawyers at the law firm Karst von Oiste deliver as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. Talking directly with attorney Erik Karst or his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste is a better option than a 'free' book about mesothelioma." http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is offering vital tips for a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members to help them obtain a better financial compensation result:

The US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma should make a list of their responsibilities on a ship or submarine and how they could have been exposed to asbestos. It is this specific information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim.

Did the US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma spend time-at shipyard while their ship or submarine was undergoing repairs?

Does the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma recall the names of shipmates who may have witnessed their exposure to asbestos?

After their service in the US Navy did the Veteran take a new job where they were re-exposed to asbestos?

Before a US Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma or their family hires a lawyer or law firm to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate at 800-714-0303 for the best possible resources and most honest advice. http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana,Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

