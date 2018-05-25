US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges A Navy Veteran With Mesothelioma Call Them for Direct Access to the Nation's Most Skilled Lawyers Who Will Get Top Client Compensation Results

NEW YORK, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are passionate advocates dedicated to making certain a US Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma receives the best possible financial compensation. To achieve this goal, we ensure the Navy Veteran has on-the-spot access to some of the nation's most skilled and capable mesothelioma lawyers who specialize in assisting people like this receive the very best financial compensation. If the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma worked below deck in an engine room, maintained boilers, pumps, repaired or maintained machinery, and they now have mesothelioma, we are urging them to call us anytime at 800-714-0303.

"The financial compensation for a Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma because of asbestos exposure in a navy ship's engine room, or while repairing equipment or machinery on the ship could start at close to a million dollars as we would like to explain. The key to a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receiving the very best possible financial compensation is them retaining the services of some of the nation's most skilled, experienced and through mesothelioma attorneys to develop and advance the mesothelioma compensation claim Without one of these remarkable lawyers and their legal teams the best possible financial compensation would be next to impossible for a Navy Veteran as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The following examples are questions the very experienced mesothelioma attorneys suggested by the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate might ask a US Navy Veteran with this rare cancer. The purpose for these questions is the development of the mesothelioma compensation claim.

"When was the first time you were exposed to asbestos? Was it prior to the navy?

"If the initial asbestos exposure occurred prior to the navy when or where did it happen?

"What was your job description in the navy?

"When was the first time you were exposed to asbestos in the Navy?

"Were you ever assigned to a navy ship undergoing repairs at a shipyard

"After the initial exposure to asbestos-were you exposed to asbestos at additional workplaces after your service in the navy?

"Do you recall the names of shipmates or coworkers who witnessed your exposure to asbestos?"

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "Based on our experience, we know a person or family dealing with a recent mesothelioma diagnosis will be overwhelmed. Anyone in this situation is urged to call us at 800-714-0303 so that we can also assist with VA disability payments, treatment resources and every other possible service we can think of. Our bottom line is we want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to receive the very best possible financial compensation and the best care possible." http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Washington, and Oregon. However, a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could live in any state from New York to California, Florida, Georgia, Alaska - any state. http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

