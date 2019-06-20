NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now offering assist a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in an amazing new way-they are offering to bring to the home of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma a lawyer from the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a no obligation compensation analysis focused on trying to determine what the Navy Veterans compensation could be.

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate recommends the law firm of Karst von Oistre to Navy Veterans nationwide with mesothelioma because they know these amazing lawyers get the best client compensation as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "We do not want a US Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma or their family members to play lawyer roulette and by doing so place their financial compensation at possible risk. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family would call us at 800-714-0303 we will get them on the phone with attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and one of the nation's leading mesothelioma lawyers.

"We will also do our best to get Erik or one of his lawyers in the Veteran's home within 48 hours of the initial call so that a detailed conversation about financial compensation can occur. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to Navy Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide because they excel at getting the best compensation results for people like this-as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate's number one goal is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma receives the very best possible financial compensation results and they are also offering to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma list how and where they were exposed to asbestos. This information is incredibly vital as the group would like to discuss at 800-714-0303 because it is this information that becomes the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim. https://USNavyMesothelioma.com

For specific information about US Navy warships and submarines please review their website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For a listing of all VA Medical Centers in each state please review the VA's website: https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/allstate.asp.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.com

