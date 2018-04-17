US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges the Family of a Diagnosed US Navy Veteran to Call Them for Instant Access to the Nation's Most Skilled Lawyers for the Best Compensation Results

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are incredibly passionate about making certain a US Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma receives the very best possible financial compensation settlement. We are urging the wife, adult son or daughter of a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma nationwide to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 in the hopes we can prevent them from hiring an unqualified lawyer or law firm to assist with their loved one's compensation claim. If a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family do not retain the services of the nation's most skilled lawyers, the mistake could cost the Navy Veteran hundreds of thousands of dollars or more.

"We are advocates for US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma not a law firm and we only recommend the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys who consistently get the best possible financial compensation settlement results for their US Navy Veteran clients. We offer on the spot access to these remarkable attorneys. We do not one US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get financially shortchanged.

"Most US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma do not get properly compensated-we are trying to change this sad fact." http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is offering a few vital tips for a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members to help them obtain a better financial compensation result:

The US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma should make a list of all of the ships or shipyards and specifics of how or where they could have been exposed to asbestos.

Was the Veteran exposed to asbestos prior to the navy or in a job or workplace after the navy? It is this specific information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma financial compensation claim.

The group believes the mesothelioma compensation process must begin at the same time as medical treatment for the US Navy Veteran. Because mesothelioma is such an aggressive form of cancer it is vital a fulltime mesothelioma lawyer talks directly with the Veteran in person in order that they might get a very good understanding of how the person was exposed to asbestos.

Does the US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma recall the names of any of their shipmates who may have witnessed their exposure to asbestos?

Before a US Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma or their family hires a lawyer or law firm to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate at 800-714-0303 for the best possible resources and most honest advice. http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The types of US Navy Veterans the group helps were typically assigned to a navy ship's engine room, boilers, as a machinist, mechanic, welder, plumber or steamfitter, electrical systems, ammunition storage, shipfitter, or a member of a ship's maintenance crew. The group also has extensive experience working with US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma who were assigned to a nuclear submarine. http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Center receives a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For information about current and former US Navy Ships or Submarines please review the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

Most US Navy Veterans with recently diagnosed mesothelioma are in the 70's. For an interesting look at 'life in the US Navy' today, please refer to the navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.com/navy-life/life-as-a-sailor.html.

