US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges the Family of a US Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma to Call Them for Instant Access Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste -- Better Lawyers, Better Compensation Results
Aug 22, 2019, 08:33 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate's top priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the very best possible financial compensation results and they would be happy to assist a person like this to get qualified for 100% disability payments from the VA.
The group is urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for their free unsurpassed services. The group has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with their financial compensation because these amazing lawyers have been assisting people like this for decades and the consistently get the best financial results for the clients.
The Advocate says, "When it comes to making certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible financial compensation results we will come to visit a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in their home for a no obligation consultation to develop the list of how, where and when the person was exposed to asbestos.
"It is this incredibly vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim. We would also like to bring a lawyer from Karst von Oiste with us so they can assess the compensation.
The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is offering a few new vital tips to a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members to help them with their compensation claim:
- The Navy Veteran should list the ships, submarines, shipyards or navy bases they were assigned to.
- Did the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receive any special training related to navy ship engines, nuclear submarine reactors, or at one of the navy's trade schools?
- What was the Navy Veteran's duty station on the ship or submarine?
- Does the Navy Veteran recall the names of shipmates that may have witnessed their exposure to asbestos?
- After serving in the US Navy did the Veteran go to work at a job where they were re-exposed to asbestos?
Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family hires an attorney/law firm they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Advocate. "If you do not retain the services of some of the nation's top mesothelioma lawyers you could lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation."
For a description of the current US Navy fleet please review an amazing chart created by Popular Mechanics: https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/navy-ships/a15297/us-navy-entire-fleet/
For a listing of all types of current and past US Navy warships please review the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp
According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyard located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii or Georgia. www.karstvonoiste.com/
For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma.
