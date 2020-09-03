US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Offers the Family of a Navy Veteran with Confirmed Mesothelioma Immediate Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste - Get Expedited Compensation

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are offering a family whose Navy Veteran husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the US immediate access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation and how to expedite results. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran can frequently exceed a million dollars and the financial claims do not involve suing the navy.

"Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he and his remarkable colleagues at Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people with mesothelioma nationwide - and they specialize in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste, please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is a passionate advocate for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma and their family members. They are urging the family of a Navy Veteran who is over 60 years old and who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy in the 1960's or 1970's to tell his physicians about the asbestos exposure if he has been hospitalized for suspected Coronavirus. The Coronavirus and mesothelioma have similar symptoms. The Advocate fears that many Navy Veterans who had mesothelioma were at least initially diagnosed with the Coronavirus. There is no compensation for the Coronavirus. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For a listing of all types of current and past US Navy warships please review the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyards located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii or Georgia. www.karstvonoiste.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

