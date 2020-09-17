HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We do not want a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma or their family to make the huge mistake of ordering 'free' packages or calculators on the Internet--unless they want to create a lawyer stampede with non-stop unsolicited phone calls. Everyone calling will tell you they are the world's greatest mesothelioma attorney-which typically will not be true.

"We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to be the go-to lawyer for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in the nation. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma lawyers and he is especially passionate about making certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible financial compensation. For direct access to Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303."

www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate is especially reaching out to Navy Veterans with mesothelioma who were assigned to a ship's engine room, or repair crew, a crew member on a submarine, or a Navy Veteran who spent time on their ship or submarine while it was in a shipyard for repairs. The financial compensation for a Navy Veteran like this might exceed a million dollars.

According to the Advocate, "Mesothelioma compensation is a one shot deal-if you hire lawyers that are incompetent or are inexperienced it could cost the Navy Veteran with this rare cancer or their family hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family want a no nonsense plan for the better compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-we think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of all types of current and past US Navy warships please review the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyard located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii or Georgia. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma.

