US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Recommends the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano for a Navy Veteran or Shipyard Worker Who Has Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA-Compensation Might Be Millions of Dollars

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are the top ranked resource in the nation for Navy Veterans and shipyard workers who have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma and we want a person like this anywhere in the USA to receive the very best possible financial compensation results.

Asbestos Warning Sign-Mesothelioma Navy Veteran-Shipyard Worker Mesothelioma

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma we have endorsed, and we recommend the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano. The law firm of Danziger & De Llano has been assisting Navy Veterans, shipyard workers and people with mesothelioma nationwide for 25 years and they are responsible for billions of dollars in compensation for people like this as they are always happy to discuss at 800-864-4000.

"Navy Veterans make up the largest single work group for people with mesothelioma and shipyard workers are right there with them when it comes to routine exposure to asbestos. Frequently Navy Veterans were tasked with assisting shipyard workers to make repairs or a retrofit to the sailor's ship or submarine. Unlike the shipyard workers who were able to leave after their shift-many sailors were required to live on board their ship-submarine when it was in a shipyard undergoing repairs.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran, or a former shipyard worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-please bet on sure things when it comes to compensation results and call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. We are certain you will be very glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has experience assisting US Navy Veterans or US Navy Shipyard Workers who were exposed to asbestos at the following shipyards:

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard Norfolk, Virginia

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Bremerton, Washington

Bangor, Maine

Hunters Point, California

Long Beach Naval Shipyard, California

Groton / New London Connecticut

/ Philadelphia Naval Shipyard

The Brooklyn Naval Shipyard, New York

Boston Navy Yard Boston, Massachusetts

The Charleston Naval Shipyard Charleston, South Carolina

The Pearl Harbor Navy Shipyard

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Contact:

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate