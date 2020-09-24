US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Strongly Encourages the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Nationwide to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste - Get a More Dedicated Approach for the Best Compensation Results

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We have endorsed, and we strongly recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best financial compensation results. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran can exceed a million dollars. Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and his colleagues have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate fears that upon learning they have mesothelioma a Navy Veteran or their family might start calling what appears to be law firms offering all sorts of 'free' things for people with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Why would a person with mesothelioma want a 'free' booklet about a rare cancer they already have? About half of the largest mesothelioma advertisers on the Internet are mesothelioma marketing law firms that typically sign up people-they do not do the actual case work.

"If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. At a minimum Erik Karst will be able to explain how the mesothelioma compensation process works-and what will be involved. Because of the Coronavirus, Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste want to keep their clients safe, and they will work overtime to establish how, where and when the Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos. Trust us - this is a much better deal than a 'free' booklet, or a law firm that markets mesothelioma claims cases to other law firm. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has experience helping US Navy Veterans who were exposed to asbestos on the following types of US Navy ships:

Destroyers

Aircraft Carriers

Cruisers

Fast Attack Submarines (Los Angeles Class)

Boomers (Ohio Class Submarine)

Amphibious Assault Ships (Tarawa Class)

Oilers and Cargo Ships

Navy Tugs/Support Vessels

The types of US Navy Veterans the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate assists were typically assigned to a navy ship's engine room, boilers, as a machinist, boiler technician, mechanic, welder, plumber or steamfitter, electrical systems, ammunition storage, shipfitter, or a member of a ship's maintenance crew. The group also has extensive experience working with US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma who were assigned to a nuclear submarine. http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Center receives a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about US Navy ships please visit their website on this topic especially when it comes to aircraft carriers and cruisers. http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

