US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Strongly Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to a Navy NCO or Officer Who Now Has Mesothelioma with The Goal Being a Much Better Compensation Settlement Result

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran NCO or officer and you have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or this is your loved one, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a honest discussion about financial compensation, how the process works and what your specific claim might be worth. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran like this might be worth millions of dollars depending on how, where and when a person like this might have been exposed to asbestos. Please do not consider a local car accident attorney to get involved in a compensation claim that involves a career Navy Veteran who probably had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos over the life of their career.

"We are passionate advocates for Navy Veterans who have mesothelioma and our top priority for people like this is that they receive the best possible financial compensation. The reason we have endorsed and recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is that he and his colleagues have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any state or their family retain the services of a lawyer to assist with financial compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The typical of ways a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could have been exposed to asbestos from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate:

While the Veteran was assigned to a shipyard for a retrofit, overhaul, or maintenance and had to stay on board a ship or submarine to assist the shipyard workers with the repairs.

While assigned to a navy ship or submarine's engine room/propulsion center, as a boiler technician, as a member of a maintenance crew, or as an electrician, plumber, welder, pipefitter or shipfitter.

Significant asbestos exposure may have taken place while preparing their ship for deployment and/or cleaning up their ship or submarine after a deployment.

While assigned to a repair crew while their ship or submarine was at sea.

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate wants a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members to know that the size of a mesothelioma compensation settlement is based on how, where and when a person like this was exposed to asbestos. A Navy Veteran's discharge papers called a DD214 might be extremely helpful and the asbestos exposure probably took place in the 1960s or 1970s. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

