US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Strongly Recommends the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano for A Career Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA-Compensation Might Be Millions of Dollars

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If you husband or dad spent his career in the US Navy and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000 for a serious conversation about financial compensation which might be in the millions of dollars. There is a good chance a person like this was an NCO or an officer and he would have been responsible for overseeing ongoing maintenance to their ship or submarine. There is also a good chance a person like this might have had routine heavy or extreme exposure to asbestos.

"A career Navy Veteran with mesothelioma probably served on multiple ships or submarines and they probably were required to stay onboard their ships-submarines when they went into a shipyard for major repairs, overhauls or upgrades. Over the years we have talked to numerous Navy Veterans who were required to work with the shipyard workers during the day-and then they were required to stay on board their ship at night. Many sailors have told us about waking up on their ship-submarine in the shipyard in the morning-covered with asbestos.

"The remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano has been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide for 25 years and they are responsible for billions of dollars in compensation for people like this. If your husband or dad is a Career Navy Veteran anywhere in the USA who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma, please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000 for what we are certain will be a top possible compensation result." https://meso.dandell.com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

