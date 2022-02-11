US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran Boiler Technician Nationwide with Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation That Might Be Millions

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "If your husband or dad served in a navy ship's engine room as a boiler technician-boilerman and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a serious conversation about financial compensation. Financial compensation for a person might be in the millions of dollars-depending on the specifics of their asbestos exposure.

"If the navy had a job title for 'dirtiest jobs in the navy' before 1982 it would have been boiler technician-boilerman. These specialists maintained their ship's boilers, gauges, pumps, valves, insulation, and everything else in the engine room. Navy Veterans like this probably had daily exposure to asbestos. If a navy ship was sent to a shipyard for an engine room overhaul or repair in most instances the boiler technicians would have worked side by side with the shipyard workers and their asbestos exposure could have been extreme.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad, and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a serious conversation about financial compensation. Aside from being one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys Erik Karst specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer-coast to coast." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate wants a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members to know that the size of a mesothelioma compensation settlement is based on how, where and when a person like this was exposed to asbestos. A Navy Veteran's discharge papers called a DD214 might be extremely helpful and the asbestos exposure probably took place in the 1960s or 1970s. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

