US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma or Their Family to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-For His Unsurpassed Focus on Better Client Compensation Results

HOUSTON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in any state or their family to please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma lawyers and he will know exactly how to help a person or family in this difficult situation. US Navy Veterans typically make up about one third of all people diagnosed with mesothelioma each year in the United States.

US Navy Veterans-Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

"Unfortunately, because of the Coronavirus and mesothelioma have such similar symptoms 2020 is not going to be a typical year for Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma. The average age of a person in the United States is 72 years old and they typically were exposed to asbestos prior to 1982. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with just three or four years in the navy might exceed a million dollars. For a career Navy Veteran with mesothelioma the compensation could be in the millions.

"Attorney Erik Karst will be able to quickly determine the value of a mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer caused by asbestos. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com

If the family of Navy Veteran has just been diagnosed with late stage mesothelioma after initially being diagnosed with the Coronavirus would call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303 they will assist the family with their free service they call the list. The list documents the how, where and when a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim-and it is incredibly important as they would be happy to discuss. https://USNavyMesothelioma.com

For a listing of all types of current and past US Navy warships please review the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyards located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii or Georgia. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate