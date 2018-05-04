US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges A Navy Veteran With Mesothelioma to Avoid Too-Good-to-Be-True Internet Ads - Call Them for Instant Access to the Nation's Top Lawyers for the Best Compensation

NEW YORK, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a US Navy Veteran who has been recently diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 so they do not fall for too-good-to-be-true Internet ads that suggest 'no law suit needed, federal claims center' or 'compensation calculator' because these-one liners are complete nonsense. The Advocate's number one passion is seeing to it that a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the very best possible financial compensation.

US Navy Veterans Asbestos Warning Sign

There is no such thing as a federal agency that does mesothelioma compensation claim, a lawsuit may be needed to get the very best financial compensation and it takes an incredibly skilled fulltime mesothelioma attorney and a team of researchers to figure out what a financial claim could be worth, as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

Mesothelioma compensation claims for US Navy Veterans probably start at about $500K and go up from there. Separate from the financial compensation claim the group will also do everything possible to expedite a monthly VA disability payment for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma. The value of this is around $1200 per month. http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "With so much potential compensation on the line for a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma we are urging the Veteran or their family to call us at 800-714-0303 so we can put them in immediate contact with some of the nation's most elite mesothelioma attorneys who have a very successful track record of obtaining the best financial compensation settlements US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma-nationwide for over a decade." http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The types of following types of Navy Veterans with mesothelioma could see a dramatic increase in their financial compensation to perhaps a million dollars or more if their asbestos exposure involved:

The Navy Veteran was assigned to a navy ship's engine room as a boiler technician, a machinist or mechanic.

A Navy Veteran was forced to stay on board their ship or submarine during a shipyard retrofit, overhaul or repair.

Major repairs to a nuclear submarine while it was underway-submerged.

Assigned to clean up a ship's engine room, or propulsion system as part of preparations for deployment or post deployment.

A Navy Veteran assigned to a navy ship or submarine for decommissioning. For specific information about US Navy warships please review their website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp

The group says, "If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 before you hire a lawyer to assist with a compensation claim." http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could live in any state from New York to California, Florida, Georgia-any state. http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

194500@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-navy-veterans-mesothelioma-advocate-urges-a-navy-veteran-with-mesothelioma-to-avoid-too-good-to-be-true-internet-ads---call-them-for-instant-access-to-the-nations-top-lawyers-for-the-best-compensation-300642729.html

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate