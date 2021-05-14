US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma to Please Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation that Might Exceed a Million Dollars If They May Have Spent Time in a Shipyard

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "We are passionate advocates for a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in any state and our number one priority for a person like this is that they receive the best possible financial compensation settlement results. After helping Navy Veterans with this rare cancer for nearly two decades one thing we can say for certain is-in addition to being exposed to asbestos on a navy ship or submarine-many to most of the Veterans we help also had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos at a shipyard where their navy ship, or submarine was being repaired or overhauled. Compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma can frequently exceed a million dollars-depending on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any state we have endorsed, and we highly recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Aside from being one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys-Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is extremely well versed on navy ships, submarines and every navy shipyard in the US that has been operational since the end of World War ll - as Erik is happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.

"If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma wants the best financial compensation it is vital-they hire lawyers who know what they are doing. Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste and his remarkable team specialize in assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and they can be game changers when it comes to compensation. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate wants a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members to know that the size of a mesothelioma compensation settlement is based on how, where and when a person like this was exposed to asbestos. A Navy Veteran's discharge papers called a DD214 might be extremely helpful and the asbestos exposure probably took place in the 1960s or 1970s. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

