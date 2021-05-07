US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Who Also Had Post Navy Asbestos Exposure to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Compensation Might be in the Millions of Dollars

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in any state or their family to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation-especially if after the navy the Veteran had additional exposure to asbestos at work. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars-depending on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-as attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss. The typical age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is 72 years old and it is important that their exposure to asbestos took place prior to 1982.

US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma Compensation Asbestos Warning Sign Mesothelioma

The Advocate says, "If you are navy Veteran with mesothelioma and you had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy and then after the navy you went on to work at a workplace where you had more exposure to asbestos your compensation might be substantial. Rather than wasting time on ordering a 'free' generic booklet, kit, guide, calculator, or other nonsense about mesothelioma-please call 800-714-0303 to get your questions about mesothelioma compensation answered along with an estimate of what your compensation settlement package might look like. We think you will be glad you did.

"If the person we have described sounds like your husband or dad, and he has mesothelioma and he is unable to call on his own-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys and he will be able to help you." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate wants a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members to know that the size of a mesothelioma compensation settlement is based on how, where and when a person like this was exposed to asbestos. A Navy Veteran's discharge papers called a DD214 might be extremely helpful and the asbestos exposure probably took place in the 1960s or 1970s. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Media Contact

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

Related Links

https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

