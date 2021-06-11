US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Who Served on a Supply Ship or Tender to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation -- It Might Be in the Millions

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran who had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos on a navy supply ship, an oiler or a tender and who now has mesothelioma to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation conversation about what their claim might be worth. If this sounds like your husband or dad and he is too sick to call on his own-this invitation to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is extended to you as well. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a million dollars and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The Navy Veteran we are trying to get identified was exposed to asbestos on any type of navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard prior to 1982.

"When people hear Navy Veterans with mesothelioma-they probably do not think of navy supply ships, tenders or oilers--but they should. These types of ships would have had as much or more asbestos on board than almost any other type of ship. Aside from fuel and supplies-frequently these types of ships also had ammunition as well as machine shops where they could repair ships or submarines at sea. If a navy supply ship, tender or oiler went into a shipyard for repairs, or a retrofit--the crew might have been required to stay on board to assist the shipyard workers as attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Kart von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and his colleagues are 100% devoted to assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure. They do not involve themselves in car accidents, drug recalls, defective medical products, or anything else. The Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste because he is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and because he consistently gets the best compensation for his clients with mesothelioma coast to coast. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: "If your husband is a Navy Veteran who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the US Navy-and he has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus please tell his treating physicians about the asbestos exposure. Not everyone who has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus has it. Mesothelioma and the Coronavirus have similar and or in some instances identical symptoms." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyard located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii, or Georgia. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

