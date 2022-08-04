US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA To Call the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano-Especially if He Worked at a Shipyard-Compensation Might Be Millions of Dollars

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and while in the navy or post navy he worked at a naval or commercial shipyard and he has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma-please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000 to discuss financial compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars because a Navy Veteran's or shipyard worker's exposure to asbestos might have been extreme.

US Navy Veterans-Shipyard Workers Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

"Before the early 1980s there were no federal prohibitions about people being exposed to asbestos. Navy Veterans were routinely requited to stay with their ship or submarine when it was undergoing repairs or upgrades at a shipyard. It was not uncommon for shipyard workers to pitch a job to a navy sailor they had met in a shipyard-who had the right job skills--with the pitch being, 'you will make a lot of money' when you get out of the navy if you work here. Many of these types of Navy Veterans may have gone onto work for a navy shipyard or commercial shipyard.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran, a shipyard worker or both and he has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000 to discuss compensation. Danziger & De Llano is a national mesothelioma law firm and they have been assisting Navy Veterans and shipyard workers who have mesothelioma for 25 years-and they produce superior compensation results." https://meso.dandell.com

These are some actual compensation results the Danziger De Llano client received after attorney's fees for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma.

Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 57. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic. $3,222,450 Compensation Result received by a Veteran who developed mesothelioma at the age of 63. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a machinist at various manufacturing plants.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

