US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Aircraft Carrier Veteran with Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of the Law firm of Karst von Oiste - Compensation Might Exceed a $1,000,000
Oct 01, 2020, 08:33 ET
HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma to not postpone compensation because of the Coronavirus and to call attorney Erik Karst at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to begin the financial claims process as soon as possible. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure might exceed a million dollars-especially if the Veteran served on an aircraft carrier. For a career Navy Veteran with mesothelioma the compensation might be in the millions of dollars depending on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.
The Advocate says, "We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma because he has so much experience working with financial compensation claims for people like this. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his team get the maximum financial compensation results for their clients.
"Rather than ordering a 'free' generic booklet or publication about mesothelioma we are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to call attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of Karst von Oiste because he has so much wisdom about the right things to do when it comes to financial compensation. Navy Veterans who served on aircraft carriers may have had additional exposure to asbestos because the crew members were frequently required to stay on their ship at a shipyard for repairs or an overhaul. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a law firm to assist with financial compensation please call attorney Erik Karst at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/
List of Decommissioned US Navy Carriers from 1960-2017:
- Essex Decommissioned 1969
- Yorktown Decommissioned 1970
- Intrepid Decommissioned 1974
- Hornet Decommissioned 1970
- Ticonderoga Decommissioned 1973
- Randolph Decommissioned 1969
- Lexington Decommissioned 1991
- Wasp Decommissioned 1972
- Hancock Decommissioned 1976
- Bennington Decommissioned 1970
- Boxer Decommissioned 1969
- Bon Homme Richard Decommissioned 1971
- Kearsarge Decommissioned 1970
- Midway Decommissioned 1992
- Franklin D. Roosevelt Decommissioned 1977
- Coral Sea Decommissioned 1990
- Forrestal Decommissioned 1993
- Saratoga Decommissioned 1994
- Ranger Decommissioned 1993
- Kitty Hawk Decommissioned 2007
- Independence Decommissioned 1998
- Constellation Decommissioned 2003
- Enterprise Decommissioned 2017
If the family of Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with late stage mesothelioma after initially being diagnosed with the Coronavirus would call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303 they will assist the family with their free service they call the list. The list documents the how, where and when a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim-and it is incredibly important as they would be happy to discuss. https://USNavyMesothelioma.com
According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyards located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii or Georgia. www.karstvonoiste.com/
For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.
