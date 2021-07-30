US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran Who Has Mesothelioma to Put a Premium on Hiring a Very Skilled Lawyer and To Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Better Compensation Results

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma to put a premium on hiring one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys to make certain the best compensation results. We know that ordering what sounds like a free do it yourself compensation calculator, booklet, kit, guide, or publication about this rare cancer sounds innocent enough, but they are not. The law firms offering free stuff will start calling you, and they will continue to call, and call and call until a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma and or their family can no longer pick up the phone."

"Rather than doing this to themselves we are appealing to a Navy Veteran or their family to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303, so at a minimum the person with mesothelioma or their family can understand how mesothelioma compensation works, what is involved, and what the Navy Veteran's financial compensation claim might be worth."

"Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran who served for just a few years in the navy might exceed a million dollars. For a career Navy Veteran who had decades worth of exposure to asbestos the financial compensation might be in the millions of dollars as Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer is most often based on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard where their ship or submarine was undergoing repairs." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate wants a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members to know that the size of a mesothelioma compensation settlement is based on how, where and when a person like this was exposed to asbestos. A Navy Veteran's discharge papers called a DD214 might be extremely helpful and the asbestos exposure probably took place in the 1960s or 1970s. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives; a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

