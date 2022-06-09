US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Just Diagnosed Mesothelioma to Not Gamble on Compensation and to Call the Lawyers at Danziger & De Llano to Ensure a Top Compensation Result that Might Be Millions

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging the Family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA to please call the amazing law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000 for a no obligation conversation about financial compensation as well as specifics of how the compensation process works.

US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

The Advocate says, "The law firm of Danziger & De Llano is a national mesothelioma law firm and they have been producing superior results for Navy Veterans nationwide for over two decades. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might be millions of dollars depending on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos.

"The reason we have endorsed, and we recommend the law firm of Danziger & De Llano for a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in the nation is because we are certain their team will produce the best possible compensation results. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in the US-before you hire a lawyer to assist with financial compensation, please call the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. We are certain you will be very glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate