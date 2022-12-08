US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA Who Served in a Navy Ship's Engine Room to Call The Gori Law Firm About Compensation -- It Might Be Millions + VA Benefits

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA to call the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106-especially if while in the navy he was assigned to a ship's engine room-or made repairs in a ship's engine room. Compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars. The lawyers at The Gori Law Firm have been assisting people like this for many years and they are responsible for more than $3 billion dollars in compensation for individuals with cancer caused by asbestos exposure. https://GoriLaw.Com

US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma

The Advocate says, "We want a Navy Veteran or person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma to aim high when it comes to their compensation-and to not act impulsively when it comes to hiring a law firm to assist with compensation. The Gori Law Firm is a top five mesothelioma law firm in the United States, and they will know exactly how to get their client the best possible compensation results as they are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106.

"The Gori Law Firm also offers a no obligation in-home visit for a person with mesothelioma to make certain they and their family understand how the compensation process works, as well as what the person's claim might be worth. In addition-for their Veteran clients who have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer-at no charge The Gori Law Firm will fill out all required paperwork to hopefully get the person approved for VA Benefits. This might create additional compensation for their client as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Media contact:

Michael Thomas

[email protected]

202-422-2069

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate