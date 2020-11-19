WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma to please not start ordering 'free' booklets, kits, guides, calculators and all of the other nonsense on the Internet-unless they want to create a non-stop lawyer stampede--where they are calling non-stop and hassling you to the point you can't pick up your phone anymore.

"To make certain this does not happen to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family get their answers to their questions about compensation. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste plesae call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate wants to emphasize that attorney Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys, he and his colleagues have been helping Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for their clients. Before a Navy Veteran or their family hire a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

If the family of Navy Veteran has just been diagnosed with late stage mesothelioma after initially being diagnosed with the Coronavirus would call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303, they will assist the family with their free service they call the list. The list documents the how, where and when a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim-and it is incredibly important as they would be happy to discuss. https://USNavyMesothelioma.com

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyards located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii or Georgia. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

