US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Vietnam Era Navy Veteran Who Has Mesothelioma to Please Call Attorney Erik Karst of the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste-Compensation Might Exceed $1,000,000

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging the family of a Vietnam Era Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for some clarity about mesothelioma compensation and what will be involved in getting the best possible compensation results. The average age for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is about 72 years old and their financial compensation might exceed a million dollars. For a career Navy Veteran-the compensation might be in the millions of dollars.

Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

"A Vietnam Era Navy Veteran with mesothelioma probably served in the Pacific, Atlantic or Mediterranean in the 1960's or 1970's on a navy ship or submarine and this would have been their primary exposure to asbestos. They may have also spent time at a shipyard assisting shipyard workers repair or retrofit their ship or submarine. Many to most Navy Veterans with mesothelioma who spent time at a shipyard would have had extreme exposure to asbestos. If you are a Navy Veteran and you served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era or you are their wife, adult son or daughter please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to ensure the best possible results happen. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran who had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 in the service to please tell his doctors about his exposure to asbestos if he is now in the hospital with suspected Coronavirus. "We fear that 2020 might go down as the worst year for Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma because the Coronavirus and mesothelioma have such similar symptoms." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For a description of the current US Navy fleet please review an amazing chart created by Popular Mechanics: https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/navy-ships/a15297/us-navy-entire-fleet/

For a listing of all types of current and past US Navy warships please review the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyards located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii or Georgia. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

