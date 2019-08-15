NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are the top ranked source on the Internet for US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and we are very focused on helping all Navy Veterans with mesothelioma including those who served on a nuclear or conventional powered submarine. We have made Navy Veterans who served on submarines a priority because the compensation for these types of people can exceed a million dollars-provided they are represented by some of the nation's most skilled and experienced lawyers and the compensation might be expedited.

Navy Submarine US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma US Navy Veterans-Mesothelioma

"To get the expedited financial compensation job done for a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oise as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. We can typically have a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma talking directly with the founding partner of Karst von Oiste within 20 minutes or less. The law firm of Karst von Oiste has been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they have references. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now offering to help a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma prepare for the financial compensation process by creating a list of every type of asbestos exposure they had before the navy, during their service in the navy, and or after the navy. As they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, "It is this information that becomes the basis for your mesothelioma compensation claim. The more specific information you can provide the better your compensation potential." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com



Types of US Navy Nuclear Submarines Pre-1980:

Lafayette Class Nuclear Submarine (9 boats in class)

James Madison Nuclear Submarine (10 boats in class)

Sturgeon Class Nuclear Submarine (37 boats in class)

Benjamin Franklin Nuclear Submarine (12 boats in class)

Los Angeles Class Attack Submarine (62 boats in class)

Ohio Class Nuclear Submarine (18 boats in class)

For a history of the US Navy's submarine program please refer to the following website: https://www.history.navy.mil/browse-by-topic/communities/submarines.html.



The US Navy has a program to train US Navy sailors about nuclear powered warships and it is called Nuclear Field Program or (Nuke School). For information about the nuclear navy please visit the US Navy's website on this topic:

https://www.navy.com/careers/nuclear-power/nuclear-operations.html#ft ... sibilities



For information about the US Navy Submarine fleet please review their website on this topic: https://www.navy.com/about/equipment/vessels/submarines.html.



The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.com

Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

218210@email4pr.com

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

Related Links

https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

