US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Has Endorsed the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste and Attorney Erik Karst Now Offers to Prevent a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma from Being Shortchanged on Compensation-Nationwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any state or their family to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the KVO-Karst von Oiste law firm. The Advocate does not want a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure or their family members playing financial compensation roulette with law firms offering 'free' books, packages, kits or calculators. They also fear that local car accident attorneys suggesting they have experience with mesothelioma compensation claims could result in a Navy Veteran getting shortchanged.

US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to Erik Karst of the KVO law firm please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The typical of ways a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could have been exposed to asbestos from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate:

While the Veteran was assigned to a shipyard for a retrofit, overhaul, or maintenance and had to stay on board a ship or submarine to assist the shipyard workers with the repairs.

While assigned to a navy ship or submarine's engine room/propulsion center, as a boiler technician, as a member of a maintenance crew, or as an electrician, plumber, welder, pipefitter or shipfitter.

Significant asbestos exposure may have taken place while preparing their ship for deployment and/or cleaning up their ship or submarine after a deployment.

While assigned to a repair crew while their ship or submarine was at sea.

The Advocate says, "If we had one vital tip for a US Navy Veteran it would be: call us at 800-714-0303 before you hire any lawyer to assist with your financial compensation. There is a direct connection between receiving the very best possible mesothelioma financial compensation and having the nation's most qualified lawyers working in your behalf. It is for this reason we have recommended the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For a listing of all types of current and past US Navy warships please review the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyards located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii or Georgia. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

