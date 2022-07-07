WASHINGTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is the top branded source in the nation for Navy Veterans with recently diagnosed mesothelioma and their number one priority for people like this is they receive the best compensation results-especially if they served on a submarine. Financial compensation for a Navy Submarine Veteran might be in the millions of dollars.

To get the financial compensation done for a person like this the Advocate has endorsed and they recommend the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano. The lawyers at Danziger & De Llano have been assisting Navy Veterans with financial compensation for over two decades and they deliver superior results nationwide as they are always happy to discuss at 800-864-4000. https://meso.dandell.com

The Advocate says, "If a Navy Veteran who now has mesothelioma anywhere in the USA would like to receive the very best possible financial compensation results it is vital, they or their family hire a lawyer that knows what they are doing--especially if the person is a Submarine Veteran. With the law firm of Danziger & De Llano you will get a very skilled team of lawyers who know exactly what they are doing. Before a Navy Submarine Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in the nation or their family hire an attorney to assist with compensation-please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. We are confident you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com

Types of US Navy Nuclear Submarines from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate:

Lafayette Class Nuclear Submarine (9 boats in class)

James Madison Nuclear Submarine (10 boats in class)

Sturgeon Class Nuclear Submarine (37 boats in class)

Benjamin Franklin Nuclear Submarine (12 boats in class)

Los Angeles Class Attack Submarine (62 boats in class)

Ohio Class Nuclear Submarine (18 boats in class)

US Navy Submarine Bases are situated in the following states: Connecticut-New London, Washington-Navy Base Kitsap, Georgia-Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Virginia-Navy Station Norfolk, Hawaii-Naval Station Pearl Harbor, California-Naval Base Point Loma.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

