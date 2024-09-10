U.S. Navy Vice Admiral (Ret.) Collin Green and U.S. Air Force Major General (Ret.) Daniel Simpson join Primer Federal Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primer Technologies, an AI/ML technology firm specializing in building and deploying decision-ready AI, announced the addition of Vice Admiral (Ret.) Collin Green and Major General (Ret.) Daniel Simpson to its Federal Advisory Board.

Vice Admiral Green brings 38 years of distinguished service in the U.S. Navy, with his career culminating in key leadership roles, including Deputy Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and Commander of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Command.

"As warfare grows more complex, AI can keep our warfighters ahead of emerging threats," said Vice Admiral (Ret.) Collin Green. "I'm honored to join Primer's Federal Advisory Board at this crucial time to help shape AI solutions that sustain our military's edge."

Major General Daniel Simpson retired after 37 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR). In this role, he oversaw policy formulation and the development of ISR capabilities for over 28,000 Total Force Airmen.

"AI can revolutionize the military decision-making process by speeding up data analysis and delivering more precise and timely insights, crucial for mission success," said Major General Simpson. "I'm excited to join Primer's Federal Advisory Board to support the warfighter with trusted AI solutions."

"Vice Admiral Green and Major General Simpson understand what is needed to protect our nation against emerging threats, and we are honored to have them as part of the Primer team. We look forward to their counsel as we innovate and deliver trusted AI solutions to the world's most critical organizations," said Primer CEO Sean Moriarty.

About Primer

Primer's AI software is deployed by the U.S. Government, strategic allies, and Fortune 100 companies to extract timely insight and decision advantage from massive datasets. Primer has offices in Arlington, Virginia and in Pasadena and San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.primer.ai.

