U.S. Neurology Devices Market Analysis & Forecast, 2015-2025 - Revenues & Volume, Pipeline Products, Financial Deals Landscape, Recent Developments

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Neurology Devices Market Outlook to 2025 - Hydrocephalus shunts, Interventional Neuroradiology, Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery and Others." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Neurology Devices Market Outlook to 2025 provides key market data on the United States Neurology Devices market.

The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, volume (in units) and average prices (USD) within market segments Hydrocephalus shunts, Interventional Neuroradiology, Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery, Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment, Neuromodulation Devices, Neurosurgical Products and Radiosurgery Systems.

The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market segments, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. Based on the availability of data for the particular market and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is available in the report.

Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.

Report Scope

Market size and company share data for Neurology Devices market segments Hydrocephalus shunts, Interventional Neuroradiology, Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery, Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment, Neuromodulation Devices, Neurosurgical Products and Radiosurgery Systems.

Annualized market revenues (USD million) and volume (units) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025.

2018 company share and distribution share data for Neurology Devices market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United States Neurology Devices market.

Key players covered include Boston Scientific Corp, Medtronic plc and Stryker Corp.

Key Topics Covered



1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Neurology Devices Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report



3 Neurology Devices Market, United States

3.1 Neurology Devices Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025

3.2 Neurology Devices Market, United States, Revenue Mix ($m), 2018

3.3 Neurology Devices Market, United States, Category Contribution by Revenue ($m), 2018

3.4 Neurology Devices Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025

3.5 Neurology Devices Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2015-2025

3.6 Neurology Devices Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2015-2025

3.7 Neurology Devices Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2018



4 Hydrocephalus shunts Market, United States

4.1 Hydrocephalus shunts Market, United States, Revenue Mix ($m), 2018

4.2 Hydrocephalus shunts Market, United States, Segment Contribution (%), 2018

4.3 Hydrocephalus shunts Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025

4.3.1 Hydrocephalus Catheters Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025

4.3.2 Hydrocephalus Valves Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025

4.4 Hydrocephalus shunts Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2015-2025

4.4.1 Hydrocephalus Catheters Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025

4.4.2 Hydrocephalus Valves Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025

4.5 Hydrocephalus shunts Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2015-2025

4.6 Hydrocephalus shunts Market, United States, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2018

4.7 Hydrocephalus shunts Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2018



5 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, United States

5.1 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, United States, Revenue Mix ($m), 2018

5.2 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, United States, Segment Contribution (%), 2018

5.3 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025

5.3.1 Neurovascular Accessory Devices Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025

5.3.2 Neurovascular Coiling Assist Devices Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025

5.3.3 Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025

5.3.4 Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025

5.4 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2015-2025

5.4.1 Neurovascular Accessory Devices Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025

5.4.2 Neurovascular Coiling Assist Devices Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025

5.4.3 Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025

5.4.4 Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025

5.5 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2015-2025

5.6 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, United States, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2018

5.7 Interventional Neuroradiology Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2018



6 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Market, United States



7 Neurological Diagnostic and Monitoring Equipment Market, United States



8 Neuromodulation Devices Market, United States



9 Neurosurgical Products Market, United States



10 Radiosurgery Systems Market, United States



11 Overview of Key Companies in United States, Neurology Devices Market



12 Neurology Devices Market Pipeline Products



13 Financial Deals Landscape



14 Recent Developments



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Medtronic PLC

Stryker Corp.

Natus Medical Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corp.

Penumbra Inc.

Nevro Corp.

MicroVention Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

LivaNova PLC

Nuvectra Corp.

CERENOVUS

