U.S. News - Best Lawyers® once again names Berry Appleman & Leiden a Tier 1 National Immigration Law Firm

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® have once again put their prestigious stamp on Berry Appleman & Leiden, LLP (BAL) as a top National Immigration Law Firm on their annual "Best Law Firms" list.

BAL earned the highest "Tier 1" recognition in the 2021 national rankings in immigration law and in three regional rankings for Houston, San Francisco and Oakland. The firm also expanded its recognition to additional regional rankings in the northeast and central regions, including BAL's offices in Boston, Dallas, New York and Washington, D.C.

"We're proud to be among the elite who are recognized in the top tier of the Best Law Firms– the best of the best in the field of immigration law," says BAL Partner Rob Caballero.

The pioneering law firm continues to grow and innovate despite the huge challenges presented by COVID-19. This year, BAL swept several #1 legal rankings, won highly prized tech awards, expanded its Texas footprint, opened a new office in Chicago and is poised to grow its Silicon Valley presence. Earlier this year, 13 BAL attorneys earned "Best Lawyers in America" rankings and five up-and-coming BAL attorneys earned bragging rights as "Ones to Watch" by Best Lawyers.

"This has been an incredible year for our firm, and we are not just surviving but thriving in the face of challenges," says Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "We live by our motto, 'Pursue the Exceptional,' and we are never satisfied. We have more to accomplish and more work to do as attorneys, as human beings and as a law firm to make a positive difference in people's lives and in the world."

BAL is one of the world's most recognized corporate immigration law firms and the Best Lawyers® "Law Firm of the Year" in U.S. Immigration Law (2019), the Most Diverse Law Firm in America (2020), the Best Law Firm for Women by the National Law Journal (2019 and 2020) and the #1 Law Firm for Female Attorneys in its category by Law360 (2019 and 2020). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform earned a 2020 CIO 100 Award, won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, and placed as a 2020 Tech Titans Award finalist. The firm is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, the firm provides immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. For more information, please visit: https://www.balglobal.com/.

