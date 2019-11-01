U.S. News - Best Lawyers Selected Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. as a 2020 "Best Law Firms" Honoree

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. was chosen by U.S. News - Best Lawyers as a 2020 "Best Law Firms"-winning legal practice.

Each year, U.S. News - Best Lawyers publishes lists of the top law firms in the country. Their publications help people in search of an attorneys find those top law firms and get in contact with them.

Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. was recognized as one of the top "Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs" law firms in Rhode Island. The "Best Law Firms" awards are separated into tiers based on each honoree's practice area and geographic location. There is a three-tier system for each metropolitan area and the national awards. Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. was chosen as a "Tier 1" practice.

In addition to recognizing legal practices, U.S. News - Best Lawyers also honors the individual accomplishments of attorneys throughout the nation. A firm must have a Best Lawyers-honored lawyer on their team to qualify for consideration as a "Best Law Firms" selection. This year, Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. had two attorneys recognized in the 26th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America: Mark B. Decof and Patrick C. Barry.

If a firm is eligible for "Best Law Firms" recognition, they are sent a submission packet to provide information about their practice to U.S. News - Best Lawyers. The applications are evaluated and given a score, which is used as the basis for the tier rankings.

Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. is a full-service personal injury law firm based in Providence, RI. To learn more about the practice or to schedule a free consultation with their lawyers, call (401) 200-4059 or visit the firm's website at www.decof.com.

