U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" 2020 List Will Include Grossman Law Offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices has received news of its most recent ranking by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms." With its top designation—Tier 1—among family law practices in the Columbus area, the firm will be included in the company's 2020 "Best Law Firms" publication.

U.S. News evaluated over 14,000 firms to determine this year's regional and national ratings for each metro and practice area. Eligibility for the program is determined by whether a firm employs practicing partners listed in the most recent edition of The Best Lawyers in America©. With this honor allotted to four attorneys in their office, Grossman Law Offices entered the first round of evaluations as a strong candidate.

The "Best Law Firms" ranking system selects candidates based on the following criteria: basic firm statistics, client evaluations, and peer evaluations. Based on these key factors, qualifying firms will be evaluated for quality of service, knowledge, and professional reputation, among other things.

U.S. News – Best Lawyers® translates the data into an aggregate score, which is compared to other law firms' results. Firms are grouped based on practice type and metropolitan area, and then ranked Tier 1, 2, or 3.

Grossman Law Offices is committed to providing a high standard of service to all its clients. With four Board Certified Family Relations Law specialists on staff, the firm has set itself apart from competitors. Many local families appreciate the quality support the attorneys at Grossman Law Offices have provided during difficult and confusing times.

Every team member is excited by the recognition of their hard work with the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" 2020 ranking among Columbus Family Law firms. They will continue to hold themselves to the high standard that earned them this, and many more, prestigious awards.

Grossman Law Offices represents families in Columbus, OH dealing with difficult family law issues including divorce and custody arrangements, paternity suits, and property divisions. With more than 40 years of legal experience on their side and four Board Certified Family Relations Law experts at the firm, Grossman Law Offices can provide quality counsel and representation on a variety of complex issues. Find the firm online at grossmanlawoffices.com.

