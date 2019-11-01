U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" Grants Edwards Kirby, LLP Three Tier 1 Rankings

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 10th edition of the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms," Edwards Kirby, LLP received three separate Tier 1 rankings for various types of legal work.

Founding attorneys David Kirby and former U.S. Senator John Edwards are commonly considered among the top 100 plaintiff's attorneys in the country and have spent more than two decades advocating for the wrongfully injured. To date, the firm has won several hard-fought victories in both state and federal courts, and they've achieved several record-setting verdicts on behalf of their clients.

This recent "Best Law Firms" ranking comes on the heels of several other prestigious recognitions, including several inclusions in the esteemed Super Lawyers lists, acknowledgment by The Inner Circle of Advocates, and an "AV Preeminent" rating for professional excellence.

Firms listed in the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for the "Best Law Firms" must have at least one attorney recognized by the current edition of Best Lawyers® to be eligible for consideration. Once selected, qualifying firms are evaluated based on their professional references, client references, the firm's expertise, responsiveness, and cost-effectiveness. Once Best Lawyers® collects the necessary information, they combine the quantitative and qualitative data to generate a score for each firm. Once each firm is scored, they will be ranked into Tiers 1, 2, or 3 by metropolitan area or on a national level.

Edwards Kirby, LLP received the following Tier 1 rankings from the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" 2020:

Tier 1

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs in Raleigh

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in Raleigh

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs in Raleigh

To learn more about this prestigious legal ranking, or any of the firm's other notable professional awards and acknowledgments, visit Edwards Kirby, LLP online at edwardskirby.com.

SOURCE Edwards Kirby, LLP

