U.S. News - Best Lawyers Introduce Comprehensive Lawyer Directory

U.S. News Lawyer Directory – powered by Best Lawyers is a free resource for those seeking legal representation in virtually any jurisdiction and area of practice within the United States. Using advanced search technology, comparative tools, and easy-to-read lawyer proﬁles, users can identify a lawyer that meets their speciﬁc legal needs.

Inclusion in the Lawyer Directory is solely based on whether an attorney is currently working in private practice. A lawyer does not need to be ranked by U.S. News or Best Lawyers to appear on the site, and there is no charge for a lawyer's basic information to appear in the U.S. News Lawyer Directory.

"U.S. News helps millions of people each year make complex decisions, from ﬁnding the right hospital or doctor to identifying the best college, online program or graduate school," said Tim Smart, executive editor of U.S. News. "We're delighted to team up with Best Lawyers to offer our audience new legal resources."

The comprehensive guide serves as a valuable resource for consumers seeking legal assistance.

To learn more, visit lawyers.usnews.com.

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected attorney ranking service in the world. For more than 30 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services by identifying attorneys best qualiﬁed to represent them. Recognition by Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a signiﬁcant honor, conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers. To date, Best Lawyers recognizes more than 82,000 lawyers, from more than 20,000 ﬁrms, in 140 practice areas, and in 75 of the leading legal markets around the world. Best Lawyers lists appear in leading local, regional, and national media across the globe.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 37 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

