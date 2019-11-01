U.S. News - Best Lawyers® Names Levinson Axelrod, P.A. a Tier 1 Firm in New Jersey in "Best Law Firms" 2020

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The legal team at Levinson Axelrod, P.A. received two rankings in the 10th Edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" for their work in personal injury law and workers' compensation. This prestigious legal ranking system stands by a rigorous evaluation process to provide only the most qualified firms in each region and practice area with 3-tiered rankings. Levinson Axelrod, P.A. received the highest possible ranking, Tier 1, in both Personal Injury Litigation for Plaintiffs and Workers' Compensation Law for Claimants in New Jersey.

Only firms with at least one lawyer included in 2020 Best Lawyers® may qualify for consideration for the current year's "Best Law Firms" rankings. U.S. News – Best Lawyers® then analyzes qualifying firms based on their responsiveness, expertise, understanding of business, and civility. Ultimately, the top-ranking firms will receive Tier 1, 2, or 3 standings on a national or metropolitan scale for their respective practice areas.

