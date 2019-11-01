U.S. News - Best Lawyers® Names Spohrer Dodd in the 10th Edition of "Best Law Firms"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spohrer Dodd has been named a Tier 1 firm in Jacksonville by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" in 2020 for two practice areas: Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. This remarkable honor evidences that the attorneys at Spohrer Dodd are willing to go above and beyond for their clients, even in the most challenging subsets of personal injury law.

There are over 1.1 million licensed attorneys in the United States. Although plaintiffs and defendants have their pick of law firms, they often lack the experience or background to identify which firms can effectively achieve their legal objectives. For this reason, U.S. News – Best Lawyers® utilizes a methodical evaluation process to recognize the most accomplished law firms operating within the United States. Eligible firms are ranked based on peer reviews, client evaluations, and other quantitative and qualitative data, as provided by the candidate. The "Best Law Firms" list even goes a step further by employing a tiered ranking system to identify which firms meet the highest possible caliber of professional excellence.

Prospective clients can learn more about the personal injury attorneys at Spohrer Dodd by visiting sdlitigation.com.

Inquiring parties can also discover more about the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® evaluation process by visiting bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

SOURCE Spohrer Dodd

