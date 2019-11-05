US News - Best Lawyers Ranks Wright Close & Barger Among Top-Tier Appellate Firms in Nation

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright Close & Barger LLP has again earned a top national ranking for its appellate work by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America, which produces a prestigious annual guide based on client reviews and evaluations from other lawyers.

The 2020 Best Law Firms list gives the Houston-based firm a national Tier 1 ranking for its appellate work. This year Wright Close & Barger won a case before the U.S. Supreme Court as well as several other wins in federal and Texas appellate courts. The firm also earned Appellate Firm of the Year honors from Texas Lawyer magazine.

In addition, the firm is ranked in the top tier of Houston firms for commercial litigation and personal injury defense litigation. And for the first time, its trusts and estates litigation practice earned recognition on the Best Law Firms list.

Client evaluations are a key element for researchers developing the annual list, and the firm earned stellar reviews.

"Wright Close & Barger is the best of the best. They get into the details yet focus on the case winning issues. They are extremely knowledgeable, diligent and write extremely well organized and compelling briefs. I would not use anyone else," said the CEO of a major construction company.

"Our company rarely engages in appellate actions, but when we do, it has significant impacts to the company. Jessica Barger and the firm Wright Close & Barger are valued partners in all such appellate efforts. She not only knows the law, but can explain it along with the viable options and strategies it can allow," said another business client.

"Their professionalism, courtesy, responsiveness, and legal knowledge are unmatched by any co-counsel with whom I have worked in my 35 years of law practice," said the head of a law firm praising Wright Close & Barger's commercial litigation practice.

"Wright Close & Barger offers a deep bench of highly qualified appellate lawyers who are well respected and provide excellent service," said an executive with a multinational insurance company.

Wright Close & Barger LLP is a Houston-based civil trial and appellate firm handling complex trial and appeals work for clients across Texas. Our lawyers have a track record for achieving favorable resolutions in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, insurance coverage, intellectual property, oil and gas, product defects, commercial disputes, arbitration and mediation, trade secrets, and trust and estate litigation, among others. We also assist with pretrial motions, special evidence problems, challenges to expert witnesses, and the critical work on the court's charge to the jury. To learn more, visit http://www.wrightclosebarger.com/.

