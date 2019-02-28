U.S. News & World Report Announces 2020 Best Graduate Schools

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today unveiled the 2020 Best Graduate Schools. Evaluating universities across six major disciplines – business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing – these rankings are designed for prospective students looking to advance their education interests and career goals.

Best Business Schools: Full-Time MBA

For the first time, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School takes the sole No. 1 spot for full-time MBA programs. Wharton moved up two spots after demonstrating high employment rates, starting salaries and bonuses for its graduates. Stanford University also improved its rank to come in at No. 2.

Harvard University – the previous No. 1 full-time MBA program for three years running – ties at No. 3 along with University of Chicago's Booth School of Business and Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management.

Best Law Schools

Graduates from the top law schools have consistently high bar passage and employment rates, among other factors. Again this year, Yale University is the best law school in the country. Stanford follows at No. 2, and Harvard rounds out the top three.

Best Medical Schools: Research

Harvard, due to its strong research activity, maintains the No. 1 spot among Best Medical Schools: Research. Following at No. 2 is Johns Hopkins University, while University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine moves up three spots to tie with Stanford in third.

"Whether you're looking to pursue a degree in law, medicine or business, the Best Graduate Schools rankings offer the in-depth data and information you need to start your search," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. "You can compare data on factors that most interest you – whether that's how many law students pass the bar and are employed at graduation, or the student-faculty ratio and research expenditures at engineering schools."

In the Best Education Schools, Harvard moves up to the top spot. MIT and Johns Hopkins remain the No. 1 schools in engineering and nursing, respectively.

Additionally, U.S. News issued new rankings of graduate programs in other popular academic disciplines. These include health care management, physician assistant, public affairs, public health, rehabilitation counseling, social work and veterinary schools. Beyond the rankings, U.S. News publishes year-round advice for prospective graduate students, covering the application process, the GRE, paying for school and more. Because each graduate program is different, the rankings methodology varies across disciplines.

Along with the MBA rankings, U.S. News will feature the online and undergraduate business programs in the "Best Business Schools 2020" guidebook (ISBN 978-1-931469-92-0), to be published later this spring. The complete 2020 Best Graduate Schools rankings will be available on usnews.com, with extended rankings data exclusively in the U.S. News Graduate School Compass. Follow U.S. News on Facebook and Twitter for more information on the 2020 Best Graduate Schools.

2020 Best Graduate Schools Rankings

*See the rankings here

Best Business Schools: Full-Time MBA

1. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

2. Stanford University (CA)

3. University of Chicago (Booth) (tie)

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan) (tie)

3. Harvard University (MA) (tie)

Best Law Schools

1. Yale University (CT)

2. Stanford University (CA)

3. Harvard University (MA)

Best Medical Schools: Research

1. Harvard University (MA)

2. Johns Hopkins University (MD)

3. University of Pennsylvania (Perelman) (tie)

3. Stanford University (tie)

U.S. News will also host the "Workforce of Tomorrow" summit May 22, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Committed to examining and advancing solutions for a STEM-skilled workforce, the U.S. News STEM Solutions Presents: Workforce of Tomorrow conference is the preeminent conference for leaders in education, policy and workforce development. To learn more, visit USNewsSTEMsolutions.com.

