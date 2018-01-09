U.S. News & World Report Announces January's Best New Car Deals

"The current new-car sales slowdown is great news for consumers," says Jamie Page Deaton, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "As carmakers ramp up incentives, it's possible to save thousands, even on top-performing models.

January's Best New Car Deals

Each month, U.S. News collects new and used car deals for Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Mazda, Buick, GMC, Subaru, Volkswagen, Acura, Cadillac, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Lexus vehicles. Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes. Deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. Deals are valid through January 31, 2018, according to manufacturers' sites. In some cases, they extend to February 2018.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 65 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

