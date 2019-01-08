U.S. News & World Report Announces January's Best New Car Deals

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the list of January's Best New Car Deals. This month's list includes seven vehicles with excellent financing or cash back incentives. U.S. News also provides January's Best Lease Deals and Best Used Car Deals.

"Car sales slowed in 2018, and the trend is expected to continue in 2019," says Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "However, automakers are better at managing their inventory, so a sales slowdown won't necessarily mean big price cuts. That said, we found no-interest and cash back deals on some very good models. The savings are still out there, but you're going to have to work harder to find them."

January's Best New Car Deals

Model

U.S. News Best Cars Rankings Score (Out of 10)

Available Deal

2019 Hyundai Ioniq

8.2

0% financing for 60 months on EV models

2018 Lexus RX

8.6

0% financing for 60 months, plus $5,500 bonus cash in some regions

2018 Volvo V90

8.4

$6,750 cash back

2019 Ram 1500

9.2

Up to $5,500 cash back, depending on region

2019 Subaru Outback

8.4

0% financing for a limited term

2018 Toyota Prius Prime

8.3

Up to $5,000 cash back, depending on region

2019 Kia Soul

8.8

0% financing for 63 months or $2,000 cash back

Each month, U.S. News collects new and used car deals for Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Mazda, Buick, GMC, Subaru, Volkswagen, Acura, Cadillac, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Lexus vehicles. Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes. Deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. Deals are valid through January 31, 2019, according to manufacturers' sites. In some cases, they extend to February 2019.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 69 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

About U.S. News & World Report
Celebrating its 85th year, U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

