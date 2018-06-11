U.S. News & World Report Announces June's Best New Car Deals

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the list of June's Best New Car Deals. This month's list includes eight vehicles with excellent financing or cash back incentives. U.S. News also provides June's best lease deals and best used car deals.

"So far this year, car sales are stronger than many analysts predicted," says Jamie Page Deaton, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "If the trend continues, automakers will likely pull back on incentives. Consumers should take advantage of the best deals now, so they don't miss out."

June's Best New Car Deals

Model

U.S. News Best Cars Rankings Score (Out of 10)

Available Deal

2018 Honda CR-
V

8.8

1.9% financing for 24-36 months or 2.9%
for 37-60 months

 

2018 Toyota
RAV4

7.8

0% financing for 48 months plus $750
bonus cash OR $2,000 cash back

 

2018 GMC
Terrain

8.5

0% financing for 60 months

 

2018 Ram 1500

8.7

0% financing for 36 months plus up to
$4,000 cash back

2018 Subaru
Outback

8.4

0% financing for up to 63 months,
depending on region

2018 Nissan
Rogue

8.1

0% financing for 60 months plus up to
$500 bonus cash

2018 Jeep Grand
Cherokee

8.5

0% financing for 36 months plus up to
$500 bonus cash OR $2,500 cash back

 

2018 BMW X5

8.8

1.9% financing for up to 60 months

 

Each month, U.S. News collects new and used car deals for Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Mazda, Buick, GMC, Subaru, Volkswagen, Acura, Cadillac, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Lexus vehicles. Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes. Deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. Deals are valid through June 30, 2018, according to manufacturers' sites. In some cases, they extend to July 2018.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 65 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Real Estate, Travel, Cars and News, www.usnews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 30 million people visit www.usnews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

