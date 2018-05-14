U.S. News & World Report Announces May's Best New Car Deals

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the list of May's Best New Car Deals. This month's list includes eight vehicles with excellent financing or cash back incentives. U.S. News also provides May's best lease deals and best used car deals.
"Right now, we're seeing great deals over the entire automotive spectrum," says Jamie Page Deaton, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "Consumers can save big on everything from capable pickup trucks to cutting-edge EVs."
|
Model
|
U.S. News Best Cars Rankings Score (Out of 10)
|
Available Deal
|
7.3
|
0% financing for 60 months, depending on region
|
8.5
|
0% financing for 72 months plus $2,000 cash back OR $3,000 cash back
|
8.9
|
0% financing for 36 months plus up to $2,000 cash back, depending on region OR up to $2,750 cash back, depending on region
|
8.8
|
0% financing for 36 months plus up to $3,500 cash back, depending on region OR up to $6,750 cash back, depending on region
|
8.4
|
0% financing for up to 63 months, depending on region
|
8.0
|
0% financing for up to 72 months
|
7.9
|
1.9% financing for 60 months plus up to $3,250 cash back OR up to $4,000 cash back
|
8.0
|
0% financing for 72 months plus $2,000 cash back OR up to $5,000 cash back, depending on region
Each month, U.S. News collects new and used car deals for Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Mazda, Buick, GMC, Subaru, Volkswagen, Acura, Cadillac, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Lexus vehicles. Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes. Deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. Deals are valid through May 31, 2018, according to manufacturers' sites. In some cases, they extend to June 2018.
Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 65 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.
About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Real Estate, Travel, Cars and News, www.usnews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 30 million people visit www.usnews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news--world-report-announces-mays-best-new-car-deals-300647140.html
SOURCE U.S. News & World Report
Share this article