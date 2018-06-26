U.S. News & World Report Announces the 2018-2019 Best Children's Hospitals

The new edition highlights the top 50 centers in each of these 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology, and urology.

Ten hospitals earned a place on the Honor Roll – a distinction awarded to pediatric centers that deliver exceptionally high-quality care across multiple specialties. Boston Children's Hospital tops this year's Honor Roll and ranks No. 1 in three of the 10 specialties; neurology and neurosurgery, nephrology and orthopedics. Other hospitals with No. 1 rankings include Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (in cancer and gastroenterology & GI surgery), Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (in diabetes & endocrinology and urology), Texas Children's Hospital (in cardiology & heart surgery and pulmonology) and Children's National Medical Center (in neonatology).

The 2018-19 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll

1. Boston Children's Hospital

2. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

3. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

4. Texas Children's Hospital

5. Children's National Medical Center

6. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

7. Nationwide Children's Hospital

8. Johns Hopkins Children's Center

9. Children's Hospital Colorado

10. Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Top Five Children's Hospitals in Selected Specialties

Pediatric Cancer

1. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

3. Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center

4. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

5. Nationwide Children's Hospital

Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery

1. Texas Children's Hospital

2. Boston Children's Hospital

3. Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

4. C.S. Mott Children's Hospital-Michigan Medicine

5. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Pediatric Orthopedics

1. Boston Children's Hospital

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

3. Children's Medical Center Dallas-Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children

4. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

5. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

"Having a child who is born with or develops a serious illness is one of the most difficult situations a parent can face," said Ben Harder, Chief of Health Analysis at U.S. News. "Our Best Children's Hospitals rankings are designed with parents and young patients in mind. By having access to the most comprehensive data available to supplement guidance from their pediatrician, families are able to make better-informed decisions about where to seek high-quality care for their children."

The Best Children's Hospitals methodology factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. For more information about the 2018-19 rankings, please visit our FAQ. The data experts from U.S. News and RTI will also host an open panel discussion in Washington, D.C., on November 15 about recent and future updates to the methodology. The panel is among the sessions included in this year's U.S. News Healthcare of Tomorrow summit, scheduled for November 14-16.

RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from children's hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. More than 100 medical directors, pediatric specialists and other experts provided input through methodology working groups.

The rankings will be published in the U.S. News "Best Hospitals 2019" guidebook (ISBN 9781931469906), available for pre-order now from the U.S. News Online Store and for purchase at other bookstores in late September.

For more information, visit Best Children's Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news--world-report-announces-the-2018-2019-best-childrens-hospitals-300671220.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

http://www.usnews.com

