U.S. News & World Report Announces the Top Universities for International Students

"As international students consider their U.S. university options, it is vital that they understand whether schools will offer them financial aid, English labs, housing and dining services during holidays, and other services," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. "This list is a natural extension of our mission with the Best Colleges rankings, which have helped students and their families make decisions about their education for more than 30 years."

The Top Universities for International Students range from private institutions, such as Columbia University in New York, American University in Washington, D.C. and California Institute of Technology, to public schools, including the University of Virginia, Mississippi State University and East Carolina University in North Carolina.

To compile the list, U.S. News began with the National Universities in its annual Best Colleges rankings and then evaluated those that best support the needs of international students. Nineteen initial indicators were combined, in some cases, to create the six final indicators used in the analysis. These include graduation and retention rates for international students, availability of English as a Second Language programs and grant aid to international students. U.S. News developed the methodology with input from U.S. News Global Education, a company dedicated to connecting international students with the top universities in the U.S.



Prospective students visiting usnews.com/colleges and subscribers to U.S. News College Compass can access the complete data for all National Universities, including information on graduation rates, student life, enrollment and more. Additionally, U.S. News Global Education has released a white paper regarding resources that international students should look for when researching schools.



The new education initiative serves U.S. News' broader mission of providing trusted information and rankings to help students navigate their higher education options. U.S. News publishes annual rankings of the Best Colleges, Best Global Universities, Best Online Programs and Best Graduate Schools. For more information on U.S. News initiatives, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news--world-report-announces-the-top-universities-for-international-students-300655811.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

http://www.usnews.com

